Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] Stock trading around $101.95 per share: What’s Next?

Leidos Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LDOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.69%. Over the last 12 months, LDOS stock rose by 53.56%. The one-year Leidos Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.92. The average equity rating for LDOS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.28 billion, with 140.05 million shares outstanding and 140.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, LDOS stock reached a trading volume of 1583577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LDOS shares is $114.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LDOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Leidos Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Leidos Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on LDOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leidos Holdings Inc. is set at 5.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LDOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for LDOS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.22.

LDOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, LDOS shares gained by 18.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LDOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.75 for Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.30, while it was recorded at 98.32 for the last single week of trading, and 91.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leidos Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +13.95. Leidos Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Total Capital for LDOS is now 13.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.91. Additionally, LDOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] managed to generate an average of $19,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Leidos Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

LDOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leidos Holdings Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LDOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leidos Holdings Inc. go to 9.68%.

Leidos Holdings Inc. [LDOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,175 million, or 78.90% of LDOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LDOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,832,912, which is approximately 0.98% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,147,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $932.61 million in LDOS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $752.71 million in LDOS stock with ownership of nearly 7.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leidos Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in Leidos Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LDOS] by around 9,115,291 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 6,850,954 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 93,643,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,609,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LDOS stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,872,975 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 673,323 shares during the same period.