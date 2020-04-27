Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] Stock trading around $141.66 per share: What’s Next?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] gained 0.93% on the last trading session, reaching $141.66 price per share at the time. Kimberly-Clark Corporation represents 347.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.21 billion with the latest information. KMB stock price has been found in the range of $139.475 to $141.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, KMB reached a trading volume of 1482433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMB shares is $146.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $123 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on KMB stock. On September 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KMB shares from 144 to 152.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is set at 5.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMB in the course of the last twelve months was 107.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for KMB stock

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, KMB shares gained by 21.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.19, while it was recorded at 140.80 for the last single week of trading, and 136.89 for the last 200 days.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.86 and a Gross Margin at +34.96. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for KMB is now 41.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.49. Additionally, KMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] managed to generate an average of $53,925 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation posted 1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation go to 5.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]

There are presently around $35,832 million, or 76.40% of KMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,573,228, which is approximately 1.855% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,014,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 billion in KMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.62 billion in KMB stock with ownership of nearly -0.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimberly-Clark Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 644 institutional holders increased their position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB] by around 15,288,725 shares. Additionally, 689 investors decreased positions by around 12,628,154 shares, while 282 investors held positions by with 225,023,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,940,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMB stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,834,235 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,061,356 shares during the same period.