Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] is -26.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kilroy Realty Corporation [NYSE: KRC] gained 0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $61.81 price per share at the time. Kilroy Realty Corporation represents 113.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.04 billion with the latest information. KRC stock price has been found in the range of $61.55 to $62.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, KRC reached a trading volume of 1583977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRC shares is $78.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kilroy Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Kilroy Realty Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kilroy Realty Corporation is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRC in the course of the last twelve months was 165.75.

Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, KRC shares gained by 9.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.45, while it was recorded at 61.31 for the last single week of trading, and 77.14 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.21 and a Gross Margin at +36.98. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.08.

Return on Total Capital for KRC is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.04. Additionally, KRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] managed to generate an average of $724,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kilroy Realty Corporation posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kilroy Realty Corporation go to 8.00%.

There are presently around $6,932 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,207,367, which is approximately 4.039% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,759,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $726.87 million in KRC stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $705.28 million in KRC stock with ownership of nearly 0.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kilroy Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Kilroy Realty Corporation [NYSE:KRC] by around 8,786,746 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 5,445,437 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 97,924,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,156,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 367,182 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 503,094 shares during the same period.