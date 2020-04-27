KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgrade Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE: EXR] jumped around 0.97 points on Friday, while shares priced at $88.89 at the close of the session, up 1.10%. Extra Space Storage Inc. stock is now -15.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXR Stock saw the intraday high of $89.60 and lowest of $88.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 124.46, which means current price is +22.27% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, EXR reached a trading volume of 1266134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXR shares is $99.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Extra Space Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $119, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on EXR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extra Space Storage Inc. is set at 4.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXR in the course of the last twelve months was 49.54.

How has EXR stock performed recently?

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, EXR shares gained by 7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.67, while it was recorded at 89.30 for the last single week of trading, and 108.37 for the last 200 days.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.50 and a Gross Margin at +55.69. Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.75.

Return on Total Capital for EXR is now 5.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 209.69. Additionally, EXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] managed to generate an average of $103,579 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Extra Space Storage Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extra Space Storage Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]

There are presently around $11,623 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,021,301, which is approximately -1.301% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,942,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in EXR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $918.44 million in EXR stock with ownership of nearly 30.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Extra Space Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE:EXR] by around 12,730,341 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 9,827,653 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 108,200,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,758,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 822,384 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,105,213 shares during the same period.