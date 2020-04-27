Monday, April 27, 2020
Finance

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] Stock trading around $0.26 per share: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans
KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ: KMPH] price surged by 9.42 percent to reach at $0.02. A sum of 3006683 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.84M shares. KemPharm Inc. shares reached a high of $0.2648 and dropped to a low of $0.225 until finishing in the latest session at $0.26.

The one-year KMPH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.6. The average equity rating for KMPH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMPH shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for KemPharm Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2018, representing the official price target for KemPharm Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $11, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on KMPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KemPharm Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17.

KMPH Stock Performance Analysis:

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, KMPH shares gained by 19.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.20 for KemPharm Inc. [KMPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2599, while it was recorded at 0.2483 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5908 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KemPharm Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -158.40 and a Gross Margin at +74.69. KemPharm Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.00.

Return on Total Capital for KMPH is now -194.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -290.36. Additionally, KMPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1,459.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 760.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] managed to generate an average of -$1,114,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.KemPharm Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

KMPH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KemPharm Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMPH.

KemPharm Inc. [KMPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 14.70% of KMPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMPH stocks are: DSC ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 4,095,914, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,554,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $409000.0 in KMPH stocks shares; and ARETE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $152000.0 in KMPH stock with ownership of nearly 4.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KemPharm Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in KemPharm Inc. [NASDAQ:KMPH] by around 269,388 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 768,238 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 7,406,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,444,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMPH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,292 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 348,283 shares during the same period.

