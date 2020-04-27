KEMET Corporation [KEM] is -1.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KEMET Corporation [NYSE: KEM] closed the trading session at $26.77 on 04/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.56, while the highest price level was $26.84. The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.04 percent and weekly performance of 4.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, KEM reached to a volume of 2561583 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KEMET Corporation [KEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEM shares is $25.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for KEMET Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2018, representing the official price target for KEMET Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22.50 to $24.75, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on KEM stock. On May 10, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for KEM shares from 6 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KEMET Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57.

KEM stock trade performance evaluation

KEMET Corporation [KEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.45. With this latest performance, KEM shares gained by 14.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.36 for KEMET Corporation [KEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.71, while it was recorded at 26.04 for the last single week of trading, and 23.16 for the last 200 days.

KEMET Corporation [KEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KEMET Corporation [KEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.33 and a Gross Margin at +33.21. KEMET Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.94.

Return on Total Capital for KEM is now 24.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KEMET Corporation [KEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.05. Additionally, KEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KEMET Corporation [KEM] managed to generate an average of $14,396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.KEMET Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KEMET Corporation [KEM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KEMET Corporation posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEMET Corporation go to 12.00%.

KEMET Corporation [KEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,518 million, or 99.10% of KEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,704,326, which is approximately 2.767% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,615,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.79 million in KEM stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $81.71 million in KEM stock with ownership of nearly -1.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KEMET Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in KEMET Corporation [NYSE:KEM] by around 19,267,321 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 15,287,469 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 22,147,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,702,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEM stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,858,530 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,583,568 shares during the same period.