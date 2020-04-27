Guggenheim lifts Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE: EBS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.11% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.14%. Over the last 12 months, EBS stock rose by 36.09%. The one-year Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.05. The average equity rating for EBS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.83 billion, with 52.29 million shares outstanding and 44.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 467.35K shares, EBS stock reached a trading volume of 1538586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBS shares is $71.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stock. On August 03, 2018, analysts increased their price target for EBS shares from 53 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBS in the course of the last twelve months was 37.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

EBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.14. With this latest performance, EBS shares gained by 33.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.31 for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.87, while it was recorded at 68.73 for the last single week of trading, and 53.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.56 and a Gross Margin at +57.74. Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.93.

Return on Total Capital for EBS is now 7.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.89. Additionally, EBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] managed to generate an average of $29,716 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

EBS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -244.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. go to 9.20%.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [EBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,344 million, or 88.80% of EBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,820,268, which is approximately 1.848% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,667,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.11 million in EBS stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $179.65 million in EBS stock with ownership of nearly 0.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. [NYSE:EBS] by around 3,838,360 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 3,605,634 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 38,174,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,618,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,213,527 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 249,817 shares during the same period.