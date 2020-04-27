For Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT], RBC Capital Mkts sees a rise to $30. What next?

Health Catalyst Inc. [NASDAQ: HCAT] traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 0.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.13. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1327116 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Health Catalyst Inc. stands at 6.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.33%.

The market cap for HCAT stock reached $953.74 million, with 36.50 million shares outstanding and 33.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 722.19K shares, HCAT reached a trading volume of 1327116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCAT shares is $41.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Health Catalyst Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Health Catalyst Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on HCAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Health Catalyst Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.25.

How has HCAT stock performed recently?

Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, HCAT shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.84% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.68, while it was recorded at 25.80 for the last single week of trading.

Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.12 and a Gross Margin at +45.50. Health Catalyst Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.79.

Return on Total Capital for HCAT is now -34.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.25. Additionally, HCAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT] managed to generate an average of -$66,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Health Catalyst Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for Health Catalyst Inc. [HCAT]

There are presently around $594 million, or 61.70% of HCAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCAT stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 6,178,381, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XI, LP, holding 2,352,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.46 million in HCAT stocks shares; and NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP, currently with $61.46 million in HCAT stock with ownership of nearly -20.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Health Catalyst Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Health Catalyst Inc. [NASDAQ:HCAT] by around 3,134,370 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,774,940 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 16,835,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,744,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCAT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,454,318 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 782,509 shares during the same period.