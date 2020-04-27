Monday, April 27, 2020
Eversource Energy [ES] Revenue clocked in at $8.52 billion, up 1.76% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] price surged by 0.01 percent to reach at $0.01. A sum of 1571719 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.42M shares. Eversource Energy shares reached a high of $87.18 and dropped to a low of $84.77 until finishing in the latest session at $86.57.

The one-year ES stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.34. The average equity rating for ES stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $90.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Eversource Energy stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on ES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 5.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

ES Stock Performance Analysis:

Eversource Energy [ES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.45. With this latest performance, ES shares gained by 20.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.38, while it was recorded at 87.22 for the last single week of trading, and 83.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eversource Energy Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eversource Energy [ES] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.46 and a Gross Margin at +30.55. Eversource Energy’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.66.

Return on Total Capital for ES is now 6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eversource Energy [ES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.76. Additionally, ES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eversource Energy [ES] managed to generate an average of $110,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ES Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eversource Energy posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 5.73%.

