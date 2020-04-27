EQT Corporation [EQT] Stock trading around $13.39 per share: What’s Next?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.12% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.15%. Over the last 12 months, EQT stock dropped by -33.58%. The one-year EQT Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.35. The average equity rating for EQT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.90 billion, with 291.22 million shares outstanding and 252.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.31M shares, EQT stock reached a trading volume of 25575455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $12.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $15 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EQT Stock Performance Analysis:

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 73.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.73 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.45, while it was recorded at 14.25 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQT Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.54 and a Gross Margin at +8.20. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.15.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.89. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,888,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EQT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EQT Corporation posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT.

EQT Corporation [EQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,354 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 28,103,401, which is approximately 3.031% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,915,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.22 million in EQT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $308.23 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 1.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 40,278,015 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 34,575,461 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 175,626,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,479,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,183,896 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 10,609,531 shares during the same period.