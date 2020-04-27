Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] Is Currently -1.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DNKN] closed the trading session at $57.44 on 04/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $57.27, while the highest price level was $58.96. The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.96 percent and weekly performance of -6.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -26.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, DNKN reached to a volume of 1474256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNKN shares is $64.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNKN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $67, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on DNKN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is set at 4.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNKN in the course of the last twelve months was 34.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

DNKN stock trade performance evaluation

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.46. With this latest performance, DNKN shares gained by 10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.01, while it was recorded at 57.75 for the last single week of trading, and 73.55 for the last 200 days.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.59 and a Gross Margin at +49.01. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.66.

Return on Total Capital for DNKN is now 16.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.47. Additionally, DNKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] managed to generate an average of $217,257 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNKN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. go to 4.76%.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,138 million, or 89.00% of DNKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNKN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,427,002, which is approximately 7.326% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,570,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.83 million in DNKN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $393.37 million in DNKN stock with ownership of nearly -26.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DNKN] by around 5,319,905 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 5,723,572 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 60,993,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,036,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNKN stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,282,316 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 838,486 shares during the same period.