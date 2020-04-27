Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] moved down -0.54: Why It’s Important

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE: DHY] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.84 at the close of the session, down -0.54%. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. stock is now -26.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.59, which means current price is +43.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, DHY reached a trading volume of 1741079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73.

How has DHY stock performed recently?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, DHY shares gained by 3.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.94 for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0110, while it was recorded at 1.8300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3925 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]

There are presently around $10 million, or 19.58% of DHY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHY stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 972,502, which is approximately 26.292% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; STRATOS WEALTH PARTNERS, LTD., holding 528,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $973000.0 in DHY stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $923000.0 in DHY stock with ownership of nearly -12.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE:DHY] by around 1,222,247 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 697,729 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,335,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,255,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHY stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 735,974 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 233,960 shares during the same period.