Monday, April 27, 2020
Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] fell -70.48% so far this year. What now?

By Annabelle Farmer
Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ: CNDT] traded at a low on 04/24/20, posting a -7.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.83. The results of the trading session contributed to over 4982444 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Conduent Incorporated stands at 10.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.65%.

The market cap for CNDT stock reached $395.13 million, with 215.92 million shares outstanding and 196.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, CNDT reached a trading volume of 4982444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNDT shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Conduent Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $9 to $5.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Conduent Incorporated stock. On May 09, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CNDT shares from 25 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conduent Incorporated is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

How has CNDT stock performed recently?

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.94. With this latest performance, CNDT shares dropped by -6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.55 for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6299, while it was recorded at 2.0510 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5494 for the last 200 days.

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.63 and a Gross Margin at +11.53. Conduent Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.30.

Return on Total Capital for CNDT is now 0.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.18. Additionally, CNDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] managed to generate an average of -$28,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Conduent Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conduent Incorporated posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNDT.

Insider trade positions for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]

There are presently around $339 million, or 90.10% of CNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNDT stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 38,149,336, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,774,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.87 million in CNDT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.34 million in CNDT stock with ownership of nearly -0.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conduent Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ:CNDT] by around 15,264,213 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 17,329,639 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 152,915,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,509,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNDT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,737,234 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 9,052,586 shares during the same period.

