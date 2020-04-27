Monday, April 27, 2020
Companies

Citigroup slashes price target on CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] – find out why.

By Brandon Evans
CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ: CONE] closed the trading session at $72.75 on 04/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.15, while the highest price level was $72.97. The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.19 percent and weekly performance of 5.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, CONE reached to a volume of 1352929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CONE shares is $70.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CONE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CyrusOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for CyrusOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $76 to $80, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on CONE stock. On January 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CONE shares from 73 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CyrusOne Inc. is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

CONE stock trade performance evaluation

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, CONE shares gained by 42.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.59 for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.35, while it was recorded at 70.21 for the last single week of trading, and 65.78 for the last 200 days.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.56. CyrusOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.88.

Return on Total Capital for CONE is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.91. Additionally, CONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] managed to generate an average of $90,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CyrusOne Inc. posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 845.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CONE.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,410 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CONE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,758,395, which is approximately 1.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,657,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $993.58 million in CONE stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $567.37 million in CONE stock with ownership of nearly -39.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CyrusOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ:CONE] by around 15,786,022 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 16,539,605 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 83,278,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,603,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CONE stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,096,233 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,729,428 shares during the same period.

