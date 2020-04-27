Monday, April 27, 2020
type here...
Industry

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] is -11.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans
0
0

Must read

Industry

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] Is Currently 1.28 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.59 during the day while...
Read more
Industry

BofA/Merrill Reiterated Office Depot Inc. [ODP]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Office Depot Inc. gained 1.66% or 0.03 points to close at $1.84 with a heavy trading volume of 3133833 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] reaches 282.87M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Chesapeake Energy Corporation gained 36.22% or 7.31 points to close at $27.49 with a heavy trading volume of 7120599 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

why Geron Corporation [GERN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.38

Misty Lee - 0
Geron Corporation slipped around -0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.16 at the close of the session, down -3.33%. Geron Corporation...
Read more

Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] surged by $0.9 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $42.66 during the day while it closed the day at $42.52. Cisco Systems Inc. stock has also gained 0.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSCO stock has declined by -12.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.63% and lost -11.34% year-on date.

The market cap for CSCO stock reached $180.93 billion, with 4.26 billion shares outstanding and 4.24 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.48M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 14282137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $46.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cisco Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Cisco Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 20.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

CSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.15 for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.54, while it was recorded at 41.80 for the last single week of trading, and 46.64 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.01 and a Gross Margin at +63.91. Cisco Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.39.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 22.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.47. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $153,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Cisco Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cisco Systems Inc. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems Inc. go to 5.34%.

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $130,528 million, or 74.10% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 352,956,930, which is approximately 0.643% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 317,188,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.49 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.97 billion in CSCO stock with ownership of nearly 0.607% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cisco Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,329 institutional holders increased their position in Cisco Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSCO] by around 130,644,482 shares. Additionally, 1,102 investors decreased positions by around 197,680,134 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 2,741,487,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,069,811,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCO stock had 240 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,704,759 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 15,691,026 shares during the same period.

Previous articlePfizer Inc. [PFE] Revenue clocked in at $51.75 billion, down -4.59% YTD: What’s Next?

More articles

Industry

Valaris plc [VAL] moved up 1.78: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Valaris plc closed the trading session at $0.48 on 04/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4528, while...
Read more
Industry

Ulta Beauty Inc. [ULTA] is -16.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Ulta Beauty Inc. price plunged by -0.08 percent to reach at -$0.16. A sum of 1250480 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] Stock trading around $158.83 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Constellation Brands Inc. price surged by 3.78 percent to reach at $5.78. A sum of 1260154 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Jefferies lifts The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company slipped around -0.62 points on Friday, while shares priced at $118.78 at the close of the session, down...
Read more
Companies

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] stock Downgrade by BofA/Merrill analyst, price target now $485

Edison Baldwin - 0
Tesla Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Market

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] is 11.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Peloton Interactive Inc. gained 6.19% on the last trading session, reaching $31.74 price per share at the time. Peloton Interactive Inc. represents 292.78...
Read more
Industry

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] is -11.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Cisco Systems Inc. surged by $0.9 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $42.66 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Southwestern Energy Company traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 2.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.14. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Jefferies lifts The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company slipped around -0.62 points on Friday, while shares priced at $118.78 at the close of the session, down...
Read more
Companies

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] stock Downgrade by BofA/Merrill analyst, price target now $485

Edison Baldwin - 0
Tesla Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more

Popular Category