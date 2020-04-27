Celanese Corporation [CE] Is Currently 0.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Celanese Corporation [NYSE: CE] gained 0.99% or 0.77 points to close at $78.79 with a heavy trading volume of 1363732 shares. It opened the trading session at $78.80, the shares rose to $79.39 and dropped to $77.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CE points out that the company has recorded -35.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -49.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, CE reached to a volume of 1363732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Celanese Corporation [CE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CE shares is $99.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Celanese Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $126 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Celanese Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celanese Corporation is set at 5.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CE stock

Celanese Corporation [CE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, CE shares gained by 8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for Celanese Corporation [CE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.41, while it was recorded at 76.36 for the last single week of trading, and 108.83 for the last 200 days.

Celanese Corporation [CE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celanese Corporation [CE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.36 and a Gross Margin at +25.09. Celanese Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.63.

Return on Total Capital for CE is now 14.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celanese Corporation [CE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.14. Additionally, CE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celanese Corporation [CE] managed to generate an average of $111,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Celanese Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Celanese Corporation [CE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celanese Corporation posted 2.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celanese Corporation go to 6.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Celanese Corporation [CE]

There are presently around $9,067 million, or 99.60% of CE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,551,499, which is approximately -1.524% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 10,510,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $828.11 million in CE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $692.25 million in CE stock with ownership of nearly -0.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celanese Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Celanese Corporation [NYSE:CE] by around 4,743,030 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 10,536,115 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 99,797,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,076,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CE stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 946,453 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 864,584 shares during the same period.