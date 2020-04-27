CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] gain 58.69% so far this year. What now?

CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX: CVM] price surged by 17.76 percent to reach at $2.19. A sum of 1663730 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 929.27K shares. CEL-SCI Corporation shares reached a high of $15.00 and dropped to a low of $12.38 until finishing in the latest session at $14.52.

The one-year CVM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.33. The average equity rating for CVM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVM shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CEL-SCI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2015, representing the official price target for CEL-SCI Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEL-SCI Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1287.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 72.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

CVM Stock Performance Analysis:

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.85. With this latest performance, CVM shares gained by 23.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.17, while it was recorded at 12.08 for the last single week of trading, and 9.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CEL-SCI Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] shares currently have an operating margin of -4364.11. CEL-SCI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4783.24.

Return on Total Capital for CVM is now -126.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -138.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -862.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 263.13. Additionally, CVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.46.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.CEL-SCI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

CEL-SCI Corporation [CVM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $112 million, or 21.00% of CVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,996,547, which is approximately 6.112% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,587,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.05 million in CVM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.64 million in CVM stock with ownership of nearly 0.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEL-SCI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in CEL-SCI Corporation [AMEX:CVM] by around 1,098,863 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 566,576 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 6,069,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,734,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 529,396 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 143,231 shares during the same period.