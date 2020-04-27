Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Stock trading around $114.04 per share: What’s Next?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 1.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $114.04. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2997023 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caterpillar Inc. stands at 3.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.77%.

The market cap for CAT stock reached $62.87 billion, with 551.28 million shares outstanding and 551.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 2997023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $123.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $100, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on CAT stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CAT shares from 140 to 137.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 6.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CAT stock performed recently?

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.86, while it was recorded at 112.41 for the last single week of trading, and 130.04 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.79 and a Gross Margin at +29.17. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.33.

Return on Total Capital for CAT is now 16.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 262.48. Additionally, CAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] managed to generate an average of $59,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caterpillar Inc. posted 2.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.85/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to -2.55%.

Insider trade positions for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $42,176 million, or 67.30% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,159,251, which is approximately -2.243% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 44,782,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.11 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.94 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -1.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 739 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 24,085,209 shares. Additionally, 754 investors decreased positions by around 19,482,950 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 326,265,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,833,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 212 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,900,052 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 1,512,276 shares during the same period.