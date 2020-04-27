Monday, April 27, 2020
type here...
Market

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] Is Currently 3.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Finance

JP Morgan Upgrade Alaska Air Group Inc. [ALK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Alaska Air Group Inc. slipped around -0.94 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $28.29 at the close of the session, down -3.22%....
Read more
Market

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] Stock trading around $3.90 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Ovintiv Inc. gained 4.28% or 0.16 points to close at $3.90 with a heavy trading volume of 8726433 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Market

CFRA slashes price target on Intuit Inc. [INTU] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Intuit Inc. jumped around 14.7 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $263.85 at the close of the session, up 5.90%. Intuit Inc....
Read more
Companies

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] Stock trading around $39.91 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $40.545 during the day while...
Read more

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] gained 3.08% or 0.15 points to close at $5.02 with a heavy trading volume of 1573670 shares. It opened the trading session at $4.98, the shares rose to $5.03 and dropped to $4.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPRX points out that the company has recorded -8.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -125.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, CPRX reached to a volume of 1573670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On April 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for CPRX shares from 6 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

Trading performance analysis for CPRX stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.61. With this latest performance, CPRX shares gained by 31.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.92 for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.11 and a Gross Margin at +85.57. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.16.

Return on Total Capital for CPRX is now 45.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, CPRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] managed to generate an average of $419,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 92.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]

There are presently around $315 million, or 63.00% of CPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,444,965, which is approximately 2.301% of the company’s market cap and around 6.89% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 7,418,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.24 million in CPRX stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $25.6 million in CPRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX] by around 26,124,325 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 24,924,310 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 11,766,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,815,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,108,151 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 22,487,210 shares during the same period.

Previous articleAIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] Revenue clocked in at $0.01 million, down -44.55% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Regency Centers Corporation [REG] gaining to $42. Time to buy?

More articles

Market

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] is 11.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Peloton Interactive Inc. gained 6.19% on the last trading session, reaching $31.74 price per share at the time. Peloton Interactive Inc. represents 292.78...
Read more
Market

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Is Currently 0.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Micron Technology Inc. gained 0.89% or 0.39 points to close at $44.16 with a heavy trading volume of 16497209 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Pluralsight Inc. [PS] Revenue clocked in at $316.90 million, down -14.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Pluralsight Inc. jumped around 0.45 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.77 at the close of the session, up 3.14%. Pluralsight Inc....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Jefferies lifts The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company slipped around -0.62 points on Friday, while shares priced at $118.78 at the close of the session, down...
Read more
Companies

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] stock Downgrade by BofA/Merrill analyst, price target now $485

Edison Baldwin - 0
Tesla Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Market

Peloton Interactive Inc. [PTON] is 11.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Peloton Interactive Inc. gained 6.19% on the last trading session, reaching $31.74 price per share at the time. Peloton Interactive Inc. represents 292.78...
Read more
Industry

Cisco Systems Inc. [CSCO] is -11.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Cisco Systems Inc. surged by $0.9 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $42.66 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

Market Analysts see Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gaining to $2. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Southwestern Energy Company traded at a high on 04/24/20, posting a 2.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.14. The...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Jefferies lifts The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
The Procter & Gamble Company slipped around -0.62 points on Friday, while shares priced at $118.78 at the close of the session, down...
Read more
Companies

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] stock Downgrade by BofA/Merrill analyst, price target now $485

Edison Baldwin - 0
Tesla Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.77% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more

Popular Category