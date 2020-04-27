Monday, April 27, 2020
Cantor Fitzgerald lifts ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Annabelle Farmer
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.86%. Over the last 12 months, ZIOP stock dropped by -32.41%. The one-year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.68. The average equity rating for ZIOP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $617.58 million, with 211.50 million shares outstanding and 197.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, ZIOP stock reached a trading volume of 1322141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIOP shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2019, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

ZIOP Stock Performance Analysis:

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares gained by 16.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZIOP is now -63.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.48. Additionally, ZIOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] managed to generate an average of -$1,613,644 per employee.ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

ZIOP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIOP.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $249 million, or 47.20% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: MSD PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 15,151,516, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 12,734,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.18 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.78 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly 12.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 6,396,924 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,988,000 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 75,004,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,389,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 409,127 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 681,122 shares during the same period.

