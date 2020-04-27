BofA/Merrill Downgrade Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] gained 6.45% or 3.06 points to close at $50.50 with a heavy trading volume of 11671089 shares. It opened the trading session at $47.15, the shares rose to $50.50 and dropped to $47.1416, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRNA points out that the company has recorded 198.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -337.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.96M shares, MRNA reached to a volume of 11671089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $41.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 4.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 297.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11.

Trading performance analysis for MRNA stock

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.79. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 86.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 198.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.62 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.09, while it was recorded at 50.02 for the last single week of trading, and 20.38 for the last 200 days.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -906.38. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -853.73.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now -37.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.57. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of -$619,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moderna Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Moderna Inc. [MRNA]

There are presently around $8,802 million, or 53.70% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 50,871,524, which is approximately -13.495% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,319,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $874.61 million in MRNA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $809.74 million in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 29.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 19,312,664 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 13,892,368 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 141,090,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,295,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,690,554 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,729,398 shares during the same period.