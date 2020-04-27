bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] is -33.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BLUE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.66% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.15%. Over the last 12 months, BLUE stock dropped by -57.83%. The one-year bluebird bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.74. The average equity rating for BLUE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.36 billion, with 57.33 million shares outstanding and 55.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, BLUE stock reached a trading volume of 1858835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLUE shares is $114.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLUE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for bluebird bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for bluebird bio Inc. stock. On February 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BLUE shares from 86 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for bluebird bio Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 75.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.30.

BLUE Stock Performance Analysis:

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.15. With this latest performance, BLUE shares gained by 23.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.10, while it was recorded at 56.28 for the last single week of trading, and 87.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into bluebird bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1817.79 and a Gross Margin at +54.31. bluebird bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1767.49.

Return on Total Capital for BLUE is now -46.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.86. Additionally, BLUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] managed to generate an average of -$724,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4,702.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.bluebird bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

BLUE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, bluebird bio Inc. posted -2.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.8/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLUE.

bluebird bio Inc. [BLUE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,542 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLUE stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 7,478,113, which is approximately -0.048% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 6,779,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $397.12 million in BLUE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $358.59 million in BLUE stock with ownership of nearly -21.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in bluebird bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in bluebird bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BLUE] by around 7,978,141 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 11,852,896 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 40,633,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,465,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLUE stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,522,788 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,011,512 shares during the same period.