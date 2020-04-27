BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $26

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BJ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.51% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.52%. Over the last 12 months, BJ stock dropped by -2.58%. The one-year BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.47. The average equity rating for BJ stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.61 billion, with 134.47 million shares outstanding and 134.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, BJ stock reached a trading volume of 1433475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BJ shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BJ in the course of the last twelve months was 22.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

BJ Stock Performance Analysis:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, BJ shares gained by 15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.75 for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.01, while it was recorded at 26.29 for the last single week of trading, and 24.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.89 and a Gross Margin at +18.30. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.42.

Return on Total Capital for BJ is now 14.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.06. Additionally, BJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] managed to generate an average of $6,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 65.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.10.BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

BJ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. go to 10.80%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [BJ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,154 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BJ stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,589,882, which is approximately 0.361% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,586,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $364.94 million in BJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $340.91 million in BJ stock with ownership of nearly 11.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BJ] by around 29,315,274 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 14,872,128 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 110,479,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,666,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BJ stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,915,070 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,051,640 shares during the same period.