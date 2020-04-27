Barclays slashes price target on Arconic Corporation [ARNC] – find out why.

Arconic Corporation [NYSE: ARNC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.10%. The one-year Arconic Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.39. The average equity rating for ARNC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $924.20 million, with 114.95 million shares outstanding and 108.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, ARNC stock reached a trading volume of 3202295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arconic Corporation [ARNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARNC shares is $19.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Arconic Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Arconic Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Longbow analysts kept a Underperform rating on ARNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arconic Corporation is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

ARNC Stock Performance Analysis:

Arconic Corporation [ARNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Insight into Arconic Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arconic Corporation [ARNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.00 and a Gross Margin at +10.38. Arconic Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Total Capital for ARNC is now 11.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arconic Corporation [ARNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.96. Additionally, ARNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arconic Corporation [ARNC] managed to generate an average of $14,610 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Arconic Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ARNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arconic Corporation posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arconic Corporation go to 7.20%.

Arconic Corporation [ARNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $719 million, or 32.30% of ARNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,712,362, which is approximately 0.002% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., holding 10,391,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.55 million in ARNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.17 million in ARNC stock with ownership of nearly 0.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arconic Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in Arconic Corporation [NYSE:ARNC] by around 6,774,783 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 8,739,720 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 73,864,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,378,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARNC stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,056,613 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 2,569,727 shares during the same period.