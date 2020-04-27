B. Riley FBR lifts Agenus Inc. [AGEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.79 at the close of the session, up 0.36%. Agenus Inc. stock is now -31.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.82 and lowest of $2.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.57, which means current price is +53.30% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 1433246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03.

How has AGEN stock performed recently?

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.72. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 17.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.39 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.67, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 141.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

Insider trade positions for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $153 million, or 41.30% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,340,176, which is approximately -1.489% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 8,876,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.77 million in AGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.0 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 8,353,538 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,678,294 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 43,640,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,672,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,901,536 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 305,193 shares during the same period.