Avantor Inc. [AVTR] is -22.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Avantor Inc. [NYSE: AVTR] gained 2.41% or 0.33 points to close at $14.04 with a heavy trading volume of 2559100 shares. It opened the trading session at $13.75, the shares rose to $14.15 and dropped to $13.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AVTR points out that the company has recorded 0.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -110.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, AVTR reached to a volume of 2559100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Avantor Inc. [AVTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVTR shares is $18.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Avantor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Avantor Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avantor Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVTR in the course of the last twelve months was 28.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for AVTR stock

Avantor Inc. [AVTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.63. With this latest performance, AVTR shares gained by 26.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for Avantor Inc. [AVTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.71, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading, and 15.96 for the last 200 days.

Avantor Inc. [AVTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avantor Inc. [AVTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.54 and a Gross Margin at +26.63. Avantor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.63.

Return on Total Capital for AVTR is now 7.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avantor Inc. [AVTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.48. Additionally, AVTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avantor Inc. [AVTR] managed to generate an average of $3,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Avantor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Avantor Inc. [AVTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avantor Inc. go to 21.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Avantor Inc. [AVTR]

There are presently around $6,518 million, or 81.10% of AVTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVTR stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. with ownership of 110,477,989, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 78,243,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in AVTR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $826.34 million in AVTR stock with ownership of nearly 6.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avantor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Avantor Inc. [NYSE:AVTR] by around 81,276,872 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 63,021,127 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 319,947,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,245,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVTR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,294,471 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 25,344,390 shares during the same period.