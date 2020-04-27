AutoNation Inc. [AN] Stock trading around $33.63 per share: What’s Next?

AutoNation Inc. [NYSE: AN] surged by $2.69 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $34.09 during the day while it closed the day at $33.63. AutoNation Inc. stock has also gained 6.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AN stock has declined by -24.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.59% and lost -30.85% year-on date.

The market cap for AN stock reached $2.85 billion, with 84.76 million shares outstanding and 79.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, AN reached a trading volume of 1518361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AutoNation Inc. [AN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AN shares is $35.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AutoNation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for AutoNation Inc. stock. On February 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AN shares from 59 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AutoNation Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for AN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

AN stock trade performance evaluation

AutoNation Inc. [AN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.90. With this latest performance, AN shares gained by 7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.58 for AutoNation Inc. [AN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.04, while it was recorded at 30.61 for the last single week of trading, and 45.13 for the last 200 days.

AutoNation Inc. [AN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AutoNation Inc. [AN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.67 and a Gross Margin at +15.67. AutoNation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.11.

Return on Total Capital for AN is now 8.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AutoNation Inc. [AN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 190.57. Additionally, AN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AutoNation Inc. [AN] managed to generate an average of $18,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.98.AutoNation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AutoNation Inc. [AN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AutoNation Inc. posted 1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AutoNation Inc. go to 3.40%.

AutoNation Inc. [AN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,957 million, or 87.80% of AN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,967,933, which is approximately 1.727% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,406,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.81 million in AN stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $156.82 million in AN stock with ownership of nearly 0.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AutoNation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in AutoNation Inc. [NYSE:AN] by around 4,327,021 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 4,021,725 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 49,854,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,202,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AN stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,165,327 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,419,218 shares during the same period.