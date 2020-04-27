Ameren Corporation [AEE] Is Currently -0.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ameren Corporation [NYSE: AEE] loss -0.74% or -0.55 points to close at $73.64 with a heavy trading volume of 1448593 shares. It opened the trading session at $73.93, the shares rose to $74.25 and dropped to $72.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEE points out that the company has recorded -4.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, AEE reached to a volume of 1448593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ameren Corporation [AEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEE shares is $85.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Ameren Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Ameren Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on AEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameren Corporation is set at 4.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for AEE stock

Ameren Corporation [AEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.38. With this latest performance, AEE shares gained by 9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Ameren Corporation [AEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.22, while it was recorded at 74.37 for the last single week of trading, and 77.11 for the last 200 days.

Ameren Corporation [AEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ameren Corporation [AEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.44 and a Gross Margin at +29.58. Ameren Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.01.

Return on Total Capital for AEE is now 7.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ameren Corporation [AEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.01. Additionally, AEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ameren Corporation [AEE] managed to generate an average of $88,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Ameren Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Ameren Corporation [AEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ameren Corporation posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameren Corporation go to 6.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ameren Corporation [AEE]

There are presently around $13,624 million, or 77.10% of AEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,506,122, which is approximately -2.093% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,805,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in AEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $974.72 million in AEE stock with ownership of nearly 2.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ameren Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in Ameren Corporation [NYSE:AEE] by around 17,031,996 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 17,459,704 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 150,515,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,006,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEE stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,379,617 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,408,499 shares during the same period.