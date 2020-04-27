Altria Group Inc. [MO] Revenue clocked in at $25.11 billion, down -21.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] price surged by 2.52 percent to reach at $0.97. A sum of 8580845 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.22M shares. Altria Group Inc. shares reached a high of $39.57 and dropped to a low of $38.69 until finishing in the latest session at $39.42.

The one-year MO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.99. The average equity rating for MO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $48.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $57, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on MO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 48.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

MO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.15 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.90, while it was recorded at 38.50 for the last single week of trading, and 45.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altria Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.34 and a Gross Margin at +64.22. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.57.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 28.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 450.69. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 434.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] managed to generate an average of -$178,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

MO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.92/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 3.54%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,372 million, or 65.40% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 149,816,115, which is approximately 1.164% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 143,230,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.65 billion in MO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.13 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 20.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 745 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 88,619,846 shares. Additionally, 886 investors decreased positions by around 79,924,899 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 1,007,805,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,176,350,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,901,426 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 8,831,385 shares during the same period.