Monday, April 27, 2020
Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] is 21.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee
Akers Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: AKER] price surged by 7.73 percent to reach at $0.28. A sum of 2788131 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.97M shares. Akers Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $4.41 and dropped to a low of $3.5511 until finishing in the latest session at $3.90.

Guru’s Opinion on Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akers Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

AKER Stock Performance Analysis:

Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.04. With this latest performance, AKER shares gained by 63.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.00, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading, and 6.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akers Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] shares currently have an operating margin of -241.25 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -246.55.

Return on Total Capital for AKER is now -50.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] managed to generate an average of -$324,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Akers Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 15.00% of AKER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKER stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 269,243, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 109,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $427000.0 in AKER stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $113000.0 in AKER stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akers Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Akers Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:AKER] by around 409,035 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 388,305 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 364,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKER stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 408,896 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 16,910 shares during the same period.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] moved down -2.62: Why It's Important
FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $48

