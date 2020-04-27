Monday, April 27, 2020
Finance

AECOM [ACM] Revenue clocked in at $18.37 billion, down -21.26% YTD: What’s Next?

By Brandon Evans
AECOM [NYSE: ACM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.41% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.38%. Over the last 12 months, ACM stock rose by 3.03%. The one-year AECOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.41. The average equity rating for ACM stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.24 billion, with 154.27 million shares outstanding and 150.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, ACM stock reached a trading volume of 2596421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AECOM [ACM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACM shares is $48.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for AECOM shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2019, representing the official price target for AECOM stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on ACM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AECOM is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ACM Stock Performance Analysis:

AECOM [ACM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, ACM shares gained by 25.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.54 for AECOM [ACM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.05, while it was recorded at 32.68 for the last single week of trading, and 39.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AECOM Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AECOM [ACM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.30 and a Gross Margin at +4.16. AECOM’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for ACM is now 8.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AECOM [ACM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.21. Additionally, ACM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AECOM [ACM] managed to generate an average of -$3,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.AECOM’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ACM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AECOM posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AECOM go to 12.80%.

AECOM [ACM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,766 million, or 89.50% of ACM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 22,135,684, which is approximately 1.174% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,587,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $631.22 million in ACM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $472.11 million in ACM stock with ownership of nearly 1.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AECOM stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in AECOM [NYSE:ACM] by around 12,391,491 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 10,783,776 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 117,154,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,329,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACM stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,091,894 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,159,542 shares during the same period.

