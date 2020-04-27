Monday, April 27, 2020
Abbott Laboratories [ABT] moved up 0.13: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford
Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] closed the trading session at $94.06 on 04/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $92.775, while the highest price level was $94.58. The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.29 percent and weekly performance of -2.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.14M shares, ABT reached to a volume of 8881697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $102.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Abbott Laboratories stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 4.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 104.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ABT stock trade performance evaluation

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, ABT shares gained by 32.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.65 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.47, while it was recorded at 95.11 for the last single week of trading, and 84.40 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbott Laboratories [ABT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.39 and a Gross Margin at +52.32. Abbott Laboratories’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.49.

Return on Total Capital for ABT is now 9.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.44. Additionally, ABT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abbott Laboratories [ABT] managed to generate an average of $34,262 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abbott Laboratories posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 10.50%.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $125,569 million, or 77.10% of ABT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 151,783,436, which is approximately 1.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,728,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.73 billion in ABT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $10.69 billion in ABT stock with ownership of nearly 0.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abbott Laboratories stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 981 institutional holders increased their position in Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT] by around 56,139,477 shares. Additionally, 945 investors decreased positions by around 40,597,217 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 1,238,254,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,334,991,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABT stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,271,190 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,258,334 shares during the same period.

Previous articleChevron Corporation [CVX] Revenue clocked in at $140.16 billion, down -27.80% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gaining to $86. Time to buy?

