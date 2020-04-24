Zscaler Inc. [ZS] gain 42.45% so far this year. What now?

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] loss -1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $66.24 price per share at the time. Zscaler Inc. represents 128.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.52 billion with the latest information. ZS stock price has been found in the range of $64.86 to $66.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, ZS reached a trading volume of 3401436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $67.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $58 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 4.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 325.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for ZS stock

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.87. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.44, while it was recorded at 67.37 for the last single week of trading, and 57.75 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +80.17. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.46.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -8.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$19,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zscaler Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 15.77%.