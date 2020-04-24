Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] is -6.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zoetis Inc. [NYSE: ZTS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.99%. Over the last 12 months, ZTS stock rose by 22.29%. The one-year Zoetis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.52. The average equity rating for ZTS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $58.61 billion, with 474.07 million shares outstanding and 473.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, ZTS stock reached a trading volume of 3251735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTS shares is $138.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Zoetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Zoetis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $111 to $120, while BofA/Merrill kept a Neutral rating on ZTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoetis Inc. is set at 6.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTS in the course of the last twelve months was 57.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

ZTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, ZTS shares gained by 19.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for Zoetis Inc. [ZTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.97, while it was recorded at 126.45 for the last single week of trading, and 125.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoetis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.24 and a Gross Margin at +65.70. Zoetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.96.

Return on Total Capital for ZTS is now 22.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 245.42. Additionally, ZTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 225.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] managed to generate an average of $141,509 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Zoetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

ZTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoetis Inc. posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoetis Inc. go to 9.96%.

Zoetis Inc. [ZTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54,949 million, or 94.60% of ZTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,563,670, which is approximately 7.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,400,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.71 billion in ZTS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.5 billion in ZTS stock with ownership of nearly 1.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 595 institutional holders increased their position in Zoetis Inc. [NYSE:ZTS] by around 23,068,004 shares. Additionally, 515 investors decreased positions by around 19,867,939 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 393,825,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 436,761,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTS stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,485,928 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,010,504 shares during the same period.