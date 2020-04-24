why Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.61

Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: WES] traded at a high on 04/23/20, posting a 12.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.00. The results of the trading session contributed to over 4587054 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Western Midstream Partners LP stands at 14.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.78%.

The market cap for WES stock reached $3.21 billion, with 459.06 million shares outstanding and 200.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, WES reached a trading volume of 4587054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WES shares is $11.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WES stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Western Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $21 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Western Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on WES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for WES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has WES stock performed recently?

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.00. With this latest performance, WES shares gained by 68.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.99 for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.03, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 18.88 for the last 200 days.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.48 and a Gross Margin at +42.89. Western Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.11.

Return on Total Capital for WES is now 10.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 249.22. Additionally, WES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 248.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] managed to generate an average of $676,532 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Western Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Midstream Partners LP posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Midstream Partners LP go to 3.10%.

Insider trade positions for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

There are presently around $1,135 million, or 43.40% of WES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WES stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 24,153,629, which is approximately -0.575% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., holding 20,879,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.87 million in WES stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $95.7 million in WES stock with ownership of nearly 7.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:WES] by around 12,929,508 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 18,595,793 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 150,981,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,506,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WES stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,073,237 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,806,247 shares during the same period.