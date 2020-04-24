why NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.14

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE: NEX] gained 37.34% on the last trading session, reaching $2.17 price per share at the time. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. represents 235.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $510.64 million with the latest information. NEX stock price has been found in the range of $1.58 to $2.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, NEX reached a trading volume of 6154058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEX shares is $3.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for NEX stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.91. With this latest performance, NEX shares gained by 50.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 1.79 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEX.

An analysis of insider ownership at NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]

There are presently around $314 million, or 94.70% of NEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEX stocks are: FEINBERG STEPHEN with ownership of 40,085,643, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,736,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.28 million in NEX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $19.23 million in NEX stock with ownership of nearly 29.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX] by around 26,844,702 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 37,185,644 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 134,750,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,780,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,848,146 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 14,838,508 shares during the same period.