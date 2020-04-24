why Crocs Inc. [CROX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.13

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] plunged by -$3.85 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $22.12 during the day while it closed the day at $19.45. Crocs Inc. stock has also loss -9.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CROX stock has declined by -53.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.19% and lost -53.57% year-on date.

The market cap for CROX stock reached $1.33 billion, with 68.36 million shares outstanding and 66.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, CROX reached a trading volume of 4990906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crocs Inc. [CROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $28.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price from $50 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on CROX stock. On February 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CROX shares from 50 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CROX stock trade performance evaluation

Crocs Inc. [CROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.07. With this latest performance, CROX shares gained by 29.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.43 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.09, while it was recorded at 22.35 for the last single week of trading, and 29.80 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc. [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.44 and a Gross Margin at +48.59. Crocs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.71.

Return on Total Capital for CROX is now 32.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 84.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 298.50. Additionally, CROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 261.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] managed to generate an average of $31,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crocs Inc. [CROX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crocs Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,542 million, or 99.20% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,718,918, which is approximately 12.223% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,880,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.31 million in CROX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $111.87 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly 28.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crocs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 15,747,542 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 19,533,895 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 30,888,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,169,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,549,212 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 12,986,929 shares during the same period.