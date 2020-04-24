why Baxter International Inc. [BAX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $92.41

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] jumped around 0.78 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $91.32 at the close of the session, up 0.86%. Baxter International Inc. stock is now 9.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BAX Stock saw the intraday high of $92.39 and lowest of $90.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 95.19, which means current price is +32.16% above from all time high which was touched on 04/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 3137933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $92.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on BAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 46.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has BAX stock performed recently?

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 23.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.30 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.75, while it was recorded at 91.81 for the last single week of trading, and 85.05 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.79 and a Gross Margin at +43.01. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Total Capital for BAX is now 15.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.63. Additionally, BAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] managed to generate an average of $20,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baxter International Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 9.98%.

Insider trade positions for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

There are presently around $38,544 million, or 87.20% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,795,426, which is approximately -4.496% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,301,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 billion in BAX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.83 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 1.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 466 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 38,549,984 shares. Additionally, 520 investors decreased positions by around 43,554,923 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 343,609,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 425,714,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,915,289 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,232,386 shares during the same period.