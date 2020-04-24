Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Stock trading around $9.81 per share: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] gained 2.29% or 0.22 points to close at $9.81 with a heavy trading volume of 4140807 shares. It opened the trading session at $9.61, the shares rose to $10.07 and dropped to $9.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UAA points out that the company has recorded -54.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, UAA reached to a volume of 4140807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $13.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $15 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on UAA stock. On March 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for UAA shares from 16 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 8.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for UAA stock

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.03. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.95 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.43, while it was recorded at 9.69 for the last single week of trading, and 18.23 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 18.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Under Armour Inc. [UAA]

There are presently around $1,686 million, or 94.90% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 24,616,593, which is approximately -5.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,416,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.38 million in UAA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $120.48 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly 0.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

195 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 25,080,891 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 30,349,822 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 120,386,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,816,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,587,459 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 11,671,688 shares during the same period.