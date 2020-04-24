Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] Stock trading around $21.22 per share: What’s Next?

Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE: TOL] traded at a high on 04/23/20, posting a 4.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.22. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2643222 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Toll Brothers Inc. stands at 6.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.92%.

The market cap for TOL stock reached $2.68 billion, with 126.08 million shares outstanding and 114.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, TOL reached a trading volume of 2643222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOL shares is $30.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Toll Brothers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $38 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Toll Brothers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $35, while BofA/Merrill kept a Underperform rating on TOL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toll Brothers Inc. is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for TOL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.73.

How has TOL stock performed recently?

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, TOL shares gained by 10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.20 for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.76, while it was recorded at 20.78 for the last single week of trading, and 36.88 for the last 200 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +19.59. Toll Brothers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.17.

Return on Total Capital for TOL is now 7.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.32. Additionally, TOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL] managed to generate an average of $115,688 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Toll Brothers Inc. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toll Brothers Inc. go to -1.88%.

Insider trade positions for Toll Brothers Inc. [TOL]

There are presently around $2,349 million, or 96.60% of TOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,584,817, which is approximately -1.592% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,035,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.32 million in TOL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $208.65 million in TOL stock with ownership of nearly 16.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toll Brothers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Toll Brothers Inc. [NYSE:TOL] by around 7,341,549 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 11,430,289 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 96,928,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,700,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOL stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,206,786 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,842,925 shares during the same period.