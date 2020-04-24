The Benchmark Company lifts Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Arch Coal Inc. [NYSE: ARCH] traded at a low on 04/23/20, posting a -12.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.98. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1715295 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Arch Coal Inc. stands at 11.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.72%.

The market cap for ARCH stock reached $431.27 million, with 16.60 million shares outstanding and 14.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 524.61K shares, ARCH reached a trading volume of 1715295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCH shares is $61.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Arch Coal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Arch Coal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $118 to $100, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on ARCH stock. On October 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ARCH shares from 80 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Coal Inc. is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCH in the course of the last twelve months was 3.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has ARCH stock performed recently?

Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.85. With this latest performance, ARCH shares dropped by -17.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.30 for Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.41, while it was recorded at 28.10 for the last single week of trading, and 66.08 for the last 200 days.

Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.05 and a Gross Margin at +12.24. Arch Coal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.24.

Return on Total Capital for ARCH is now 18.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.62. Additionally, ARCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH] managed to generate an average of $63,189 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Arch Coal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arch Coal Inc. posted 3.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCH.

Insider trade positions for Arch Coal Inc. [ARCH]

There are presently around $583 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCH stocks are: INVESCO SENIOR SECURED MANAGEMENT INC /ADV with ownership of 3,165,815, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,428,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.21 million in ARCH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.49 million in ARCH stock with ownership of nearly -6.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arch Coal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Arch Coal Inc. [NYSE:ARCH] by around 6,021,737 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 6,612,146 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 7,117,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,751,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCH stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,554,429 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,347,047 shares during the same period.