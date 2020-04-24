TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] stock Downgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $39

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ: AMTD] loss -0.93% or -0.35 points to close at $37.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3914929 shares. It opened the trading session at $37.60, the shares rose to $38.12 and dropped to $36.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMTD points out that the company has recorded -2.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -34.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, AMTD reached to a volume of 3914929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTD shares is $38.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $43 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMTD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.78.

Trading performance analysis for AMTD stock

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, AMTD shares gained by 18.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.96, while it was recorded at 37.49 for the last single week of trading, and 44.11 for the last 200 days.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.47 and a Gross Margin at +91.98. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.73.

Return on Total Capital for AMTD is now 25.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.31. Additionally, AMTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD] managed to generate an average of $239,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTD.

An analysis of insider ownership at TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [AMTD]

There are presently around $17,905 million, or 89.10% of AMTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTD stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 234,041,501, which is approximately 0.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 42,818,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in AMTD stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $632.58 million in AMTD stock with ownership of nearly -23.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

219 institutional holders increased their position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation [NASDAQ:AMTD] by around 43,335,991 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 65,770,674 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 368,103,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,209,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTD stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,906,279 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 6,958,735 shares during the same period.