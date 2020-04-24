Stifel lifts Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lilis Energy Inc. [AMEX: LLEX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.83%. Over the last 12 months, LLEX stock dropped by -82.88%. The average equity rating for LLEX stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.87 million, with 94.05 million shares outstanding and 72.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, LLEX stock reached a trading volume of 13548185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Lilis Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Lilis Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilis Energy Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26.

LLEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.83. With this latest performance, LLEX shares gained by 12.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2079, while it was recorded at 0.1752 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2714 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lilis Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.74 and a Gross Margin at +34.04. Lilis Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.90.

Return on Total Capital for LLEX is now -3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.68. Additionally, LLEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,183.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] managed to generate an average of -$106,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Lilis Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

LLEX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lilis Energy Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLEX.

Lilis Energy Inc. [LLEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 66.40% of LLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLEX stocks are: SOUTHPAW ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 4,801,811, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; PENDERFUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 2,825,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $469000.0 in LLEX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $238000.0 in LLEX stock with ownership of nearly -0.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lilis Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Lilis Energy Inc. [AMEX:LLEX] by around 2,978,351 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 8,276,897 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,349,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,604,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLEX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,969,849 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 7,996,268 shares during the same period.