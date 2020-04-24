Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] moved up 4.09: Why It’s Important

Stein Mart Inc. [NASDAQ: SMRT] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.2699 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25. Stein Mart Inc. stock has also loss -28.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SMRT stock has declined by -62.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.30% and lost -62.57% year-on date.

The market cap for SMRT stock reached $11.88 million, with 47.43 million shares outstanding and 25.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 572.14K shares, SMRT reached a trading volume of 2638326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT]:

Sidoti have made an estimate for Stein Mart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2016, representing the official price target for Stein Mart Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stein Mart Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMRT in the course of the last twelve months was 0.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

SMRT stock trade performance evaluation

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.41. With this latest performance, SMRT shares dropped by -35.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.32 for Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5788, while it was recorded at 0.2586 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7201 for the last 200 days.

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.13. Stein Mart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.85.

Return on Total Capital for SMRT is now 0.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,671.53. Additionally, SMRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,414.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.84.

Stein Mart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stein Mart Inc. go to 17.00%.

Stein Mart Inc. [SMRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.30% of SMRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 981,725, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 36.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 596,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144000.0 in SMRT stocks shares; and SUNBELT SECURITIES, INC., currently with $83000.0 in SMRT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stein Mart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Stein Mart Inc. [NASDAQ:SMRT] by around 88,806 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 242,928 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 3,079,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,411,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMRT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,696 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 133,036 shares during the same period.