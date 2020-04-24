Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is -53.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] closed the trading session at $11.47 on 04/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.46, while the highest price level was $12.11. The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.86 percent and weekly performance of -1.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, STWD reached to a volume of 4871987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $24.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2018, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on STWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

STWD stock trade performance evaluation

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, STWD shares gained by 30.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.71, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading, and 22.42 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.20 and a Gross Margin at +72.96. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.36.

Return on Total Capital for STWD is now 2.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.66. Additionally, STWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 228.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] managed to generate an average of $1,708,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Starwood Property Trust Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to -0.11%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,971 million, or 60.80% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,820,117, which is approximately 2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,606,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.47 million in STWD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $77.76 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly -3.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 10,194,959 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 14,441,739 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 144,261,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,898,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,215,735 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,495,514 shares during the same period.