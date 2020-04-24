SLM Corporation [SLM] is -19.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] gained 4.97% or 0.34 points to close at $7.18 with a heavy trading volume of 4868492 shares. It opened the trading session at $6.92, the shares rose to $7.41 and dropped to $6.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SLM points out that the company has recorded -20.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, SLM reached to a volume of 4868492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SLM Corporation [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $12.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2019, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.13.

Trading performance analysis for SLM stock

SLM Corporation [SLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.62. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 8.91 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.30 and a Gross Margin at +76.33. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.34.

Return on Total Capital for SLM is now 9.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLM Corporation [SLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.20. Additionally, SLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLM Corporation [SLM] managed to generate an average of $304,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SLM Corporation posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 14.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SLM Corporation [SLM]

There are presently around $2,857 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,923,855, which is approximately -0.638% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,270,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.61 million in SLM stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $268.02 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 60,526,533 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 60,040,251 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 297,091,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,658,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,820,842 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 11,321,054 shares during the same period.