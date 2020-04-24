Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] fell -64.35% so far this year. What now?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.99%. Over the last 12 months, SIX stock dropped by -68.79%. The one-year Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.07. The average equity rating for SIX stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.44 billion, with 89.72 million shares outstanding and 79.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, SIX stock reached a trading volume of 3737373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $22.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $42, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on SIX stock. On January 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SIX shares from 54 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97.

SIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.99. With this latest performance, SIX shares gained by 24.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.45 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.59, while it was recorded at 15.49 for the last single week of trading, and 40.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04 and a Gross Margin at +42.44. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.04.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now 20.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 140.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] managed to generate an average of $73,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SIX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation posted -0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.86/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to 6.30%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,019 million, or 90.20% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,946,163, which is approximately 11.563% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,510,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.16 million in SIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $106.5 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly 1.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

194 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 9,694,890 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 12,825,193 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 44,515,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,035,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,744,610 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,041,560 shares during the same period.