Sea Limited [SE] is 33.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] price plunged by -0.76 percent to reach at -$0.41. A sum of 2698452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.79M shares. Sea Limited shares reached a high of $54.9169 and dropped to a low of $53.07 until finishing in the latest session at $53.63.

The one-year SE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.7. The average equity rating for SE stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $57.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.49.

SE Stock Performance Analysis:

Sea Limited [SE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 25.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.81 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.01, while it was recorded at 53.38 for the last single week of trading, and 38.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sea Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.70 and a Gross Margin at +27.81. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -67.24.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -50.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -318.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.59. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.57.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

SE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sea Limited posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SE.

Sea Limited [SE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,395 million, or 78.70% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 18,895,874, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,378,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $776.99 million in SE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $708.5 million in SE stock with ownership of nearly 0.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 69,020,305 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 55,251,012 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 105,094,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,366,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,907,498 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 11,919,333 shares during the same period.