Friday, April 24, 2020
type here...
Companies

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] is -44.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford
0
0

Must read

Market

For Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DFFN], H.C. Wainwright sees a rise to $1.25. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. loss -2.94% or -0.01 points to close at $0.46 with a heavy trading volume of 2162889 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] falling to $5. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Tailored Brands Inc. closed the trading session at $1.57 on 04/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.50,...
Read more
Companies

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Stock trading around $15.33 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Equitable Holdings Inc. price plunged by -0.20 percent to reach at -$0.03. A sum of 2484420 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

Mizuho Downgrade Sabre Corporation [SABR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Sabre Corporation plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.69 during the day while it...
Read more

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] price plunged by -1.92 percent to reach at -$0.23. A sum of 1852478 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.21M shares. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares reached a high of $12.28 and dropped to a low of $11.72 until finishing in the latest session at $11.75.

The one-year SBRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.49. The average equity rating for SBRA stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $15.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on SBRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

SBRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, SBRA shares gained by 14.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.43, while it was recorded at 12.25 for the last single week of trading, and 20.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +56.58. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.14. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of $2,029,294 per employee.

SBRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -251.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 6.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,169 million, or 89.70% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,061,572, which is approximately 5.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,721,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.1 million in SBRA stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $145.79 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly -58.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

216 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 28,848,590 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 24,479,101 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 127,757,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,084,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,339,523 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,731,559 shares during the same period.

Previous articleO-I Glass Inc. [OI] Revenue clocked in at $6.69 billion, down -48.45% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleInstinet slashes price target on Under Armour Inc. [UA] – find out why.

More articles

Companies

why NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $255.31

Brandon Evans - 0
NextEra Energy Inc. price plunged by -2.44 percent to reach at -$6.03. A sum of 2339931 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] reaches 13.31B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price...
Read more
Companies

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $95

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Electric Power Company Inc. price plunged by -2.33 percent to reach at -$1.98. A sum of 2417176 shares traded at recent session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] Revenue clocked in at $0.01 million, down -44.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
AIkido Pharma Inc. loss -2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $0.73 price per share at the time. AIkido Pharma Inc. represents 13.50...
Read more
Industry

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] Is Currently 4.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
CommScope Holding Company Inc. surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.39 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] moved down -2.00: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Automatic Data Processing Inc. traded at a low on 04/23/20, posting a -2.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $135.92....
Read more
Companies

why NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $255.31

Brandon Evans - 0
NextEra Energy Inc. price plunged by -2.44 percent to reach at -$6.03. A sum of 2339931 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] Stock trading around $21.66 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NETGEAR Inc. loss -16.76% or -4.36 points to close at $21.66 with a heavy trading volume of 2342841 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] Revenue clocked in at $0.01 million, down -44.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
AIkido Pharma Inc. loss -2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $0.73 price per share at the time. AIkido Pharma Inc. represents 13.50...
Read more
Industry

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] Is Currently 4.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
CommScope Holding Company Inc. surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.39 during the day...
Read more

Popular Category