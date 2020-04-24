RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] fell -69.96% so far this year. What now?

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [NYSE: RTW] gained 0.75% or 0.0 points to close at $0.24 with a heavy trading volume of 2662962 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.215, the shares rose to $0.264 and dropped to $0.215, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RTW points out that the company has recorded -85.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -71.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, RTW reached to a volume of 2662962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for RTW Retailwinds Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

Trading performance analysis for RTW stock

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.31. With this latest performance, RTW shares gained by 14.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.52 for RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2545, while it was recorded at 0.2386 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9917 for the last 200 days.

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.00 and a Gross Margin at +28.07. RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.45.

Return on Total Capital for RTW is now -24.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,438.27. Additionally, RTW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,185.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.06.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 86.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.36.RTW Retailwinds Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTW Retailwinds Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW]

There are presently around $13 million, or 92.60% of RTW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTW stocks are: IPC/NYCG LLC with ownership of 31,618,972, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.51% of the total institutional ownership; PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, holding 4,639,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 million in RTW stocks shares; and SIGNIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $628000.0 in RTW stock with ownership of nearly 7.927% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RTW Retailwinds Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in RTW Retailwinds Inc. [NYSE:RTW] by around 772,504 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,807,371 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 51,904,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,484,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTW stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,042 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 230,603 shares during the same period.